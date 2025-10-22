Boy, 16, killed on Chicago sidewalk

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said he was hit multiple times and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital; no arrests have been made.



A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was near the sidewalk around 2:30 p.m. when gunfire struck him several times across the body in the 4100 block of West West End Avenue, according to police.

The victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office had not identified him as of Wednesday morning.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area detectives have launched a homicide investigation.