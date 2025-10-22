Boy, 16, killed on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.
What we know:
The teen was near the sidewalk around 2:30 p.m. when gunfire struck him several times across the body in the 4100 block of West West End Avenue, according to police.
The victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office had not identified him as of Wednesday morning.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area detectives have launched a homicide investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.