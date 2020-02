article

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

Xavier Garcia was last seen Feb. 21 near Pulaski Road and North Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Garcia is 6 feet tall and frequently visits the South Side, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.