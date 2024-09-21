Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 16, shot to death in Little Village

By Maggie Duly
Published  September 21, 2024 7:12am CDT
Little Village
Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed in Little Village late Friday night.

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Little Village Friday night.

Chicago police said officers were called to the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue around 11:22 p.m. and found the victim outside on the ground. 

The boy had been shot in the lower back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. 

A witness told police that they saw multiple people running from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating. 