Boy, 16, shot to death in Little Village

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Little Village. No one is in custody, but a witness told police they saw multiple people fleeing the scene.



A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Little Village Friday night.

Chicago police said officers were called to the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue around 11:22 p.m. and found the victim outside on the ground.

The boy had been shot in the lower back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told police that they saw multiple people running from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.