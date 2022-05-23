Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. 

The 16-year-old was outside around 11:31 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.