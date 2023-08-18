Boy, 16, shot multiple times in Garfield Ridge: police

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 7:50 p.m., police say the teenage victim was near the sidewalk in the 4400 block of S. Lavergne Ave. when he was struck multiple times to the body by gunfire.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.