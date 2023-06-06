Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's NW Side

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Armitage Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting, police said.

He was shot in the leg and was dropped off at St. Mary's Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to CPD.

Police said the victim was "very uncooperative" and refused to answer any questions.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.