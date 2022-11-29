Boy, 16, shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park

A teen boy was shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park Tuesday night.

At about 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when two vehicles drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from one of the vehicles, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the left foot and leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.