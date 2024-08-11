Boy, 16, wounded in drive-by shooting in Bronzeville

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the South Side Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 11:25 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Vincennes Avenue. The victim was driving when he heard gunfire and realized he had been struck.

He pulled over and ran to a nearby home to get help. He was treated on the scene for three gunshot wounds to the right arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area One Detectives are investigating the shooting.