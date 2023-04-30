Boy, 16, wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Princeton Park Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of West 92nd Street just after 11 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim told officers that he was shot at by an unidentified male traveling in a black sedan.

He was transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center where he is listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.