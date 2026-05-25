Boy, 17, charged in Chicago armed robbery

The Brief A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at an Andersonville business earlier this month. Investigators said the teen was arrested Sunday and charged with felony robbery while armed with a firearm.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an armed robbery earlier this month in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood.

What we know:

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was arrested Sunday in the 5600 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Investigators said the juvenile was identified as one of the offenders involved in an armed robbery on May 1 at a business in the 5500 block of North Ashland Avenue in the city’s 20th District.

Police said property was taken at gunpoint during the robbery.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, was charged with one felony count of robbery while armed with a firearm.

No additional information about the incident or the juvenile’s court proceedings was immediately available.