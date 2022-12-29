Boy, 17, charged in Logan Square armed robberies

A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint Wednesday in Logan Square.

The 17-year-old was arrested moments after he and others robbed a 51-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman while armed with a gun in the 3800 block of West Cortland Street, police said.

They also tried to rob a 46-year-old woman in the same block.

The teen taken into custody in the 900 block of North Monticello Avenue and charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Additional information was not immediately available.