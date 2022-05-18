Boy, 17, charged with attempted carjacking in Hyde Park

A teenager was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was arrested around 1:41 p.m. less than an hour after police said he tried to steal a vehicle from a 37-year-old man in the 1500 block of East Harper Court, police said.

He was arrested in the 4800 block of South Woodlawn Avenue after being found by police canvassing the area, police said.

The teen was charged with one count of attempted vehicular hijacking.