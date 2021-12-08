Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman on Chicago's South Side

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman on Chicago's South Side.

The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking - handicapped and two felony counts of possessing, receiving or selling a stolen vehicle.

Chicago police say the juvenile was identified as the offender who carjacked a woman in the 400 block of East 50th Street on Monday.

The boy was arrested Tuesday in the 700 block of West 47th Street and charged accordingly.