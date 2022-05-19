Boy, 17, killed in shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

A teenage boy was fatally shot Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 3:41 p.m., police say the 17-year-old boy was in a vehicle in the 11700 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen sustained gunshot wounds to the body, police said. He was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody is in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.