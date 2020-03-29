Boy, 17, missing from Homan Square

article

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Homan Square on the West Side.

Santiago Timion was last seen March 10 in the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Timion, who also goes by Santi Valdez, Malika and Hidaya, is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a light-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-745-6110.