Boy, 17, reported missing from West Englewood

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a boy who was reported missing over the weekend from West Englewood.

Zion Alvarez, 17, was last seen Sunday in the 7400 block of South Claremont Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Alvarez is 5-foot-11, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He may be wearing a gray hoodie with "Pillar" on the front, tan/gray/black Yeezy gym shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.