Boy, 17, shot in Back of the Yards: police

A 17-year-old boy was shot in a car in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a moving vehicle when a man fired shots at him from the sidewalk around 11:40 p.m.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of West 50th Street.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the right arm and back.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.