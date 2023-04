A 17-year-old boy was shot on the street in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was in the first block of 111 Street around 11:45 p.m. when he heard the shots.

The victim limped to Roseland Hospital and is listed in good condition.

He could not provide further details about the incident to officers.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.