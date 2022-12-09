Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said.

The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg, police said. He was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital and was later transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.