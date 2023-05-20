Boy, 17, shot to death on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 2000 block of North Pulaski around 2:20 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

A male suspect wearing a white hooded sweatshirt began firing shots at the victim. He was struck in the chest and abdomen.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.