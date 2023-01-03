Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side

A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said.

Paramedics took the teen to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.