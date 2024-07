A 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the hand in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Sunday.

According to Chicago police, the victim was in the 2900 block of West 25th Street around 12:40 a.m. when he was shot.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and listed in good condition. Police said the victim could not provide any details about the incident.

There is no one in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.