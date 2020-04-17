Boy, 2, among pair shot in Gresham

article

A 28-year-old man and 2-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

They were in a vehicle about 6 p.m. on West 84th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shot, hitting the man and the toddler, Chicago police said.

The man’s vehicle rammed into a porch and came to a rest in the 8400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

The man was shot in the back of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. The boy was hit in the foot, and his condition was stabilized at Little Company of Mary Hospital.

Area South detectives are investigating.