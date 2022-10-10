Boy, 3, killed in Beach Park after family member backs up vehicle, fatally strikes child

A boy was killed in Beach Park Monday afternoon after a family member backed up a vehicle in the driveway and fatally struck him.

At about noon Monday, Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in the 12700 block of West Beach Road for a three-year-old struck by a vehicle.

According to preliminary information, an adult family member was moving cars in the driveway so that other children could play basketball.

While backing up the vehicle, the boy rode his bicycle behind the vehicle, and the family member didn't see him, the sheriff's office said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

She felt the vehicle strike something, stopped the vehicle and found her family member under the car.

Family members of the three-year-old started CPR on the boy, and then sheriff's deputies took over until paramedics arrived.

The boy was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation.