Boy, 3, struck by vehicle in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood; driver fled the scene

A boy suffered a graze wound after being struck by a vehicle in West Lawn Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 6200 block of South Pulaski.

According to Chicago police, at about 4:48 p.m., a light-colored Sedan was traveling southbound on Pulaski.

A 43-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy were crossing Pulaski eastbound.

The Sedan swerved around traffic into the median and struck the boy, police said.

The Sedan then fled eastbound on 63rd Street.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the head and is listed in good condition.

The woman did not sustain any injuries.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.