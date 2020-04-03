Boy, 4, shot dead in possible accidental shooting in Thornton

A 4-year-old boy was killed in a possible accidental shooting Thursday evening while playing in a basement with his cousins in south suburban Thornton.

Officers were called to a home at 8:41 p.m. on Blackhawk Drive and found the child with a gunshot wound to his head, according to a statement from Thornton police.

Amir Jennings-Green, of Thornton, was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey and pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Thornton police Chief Glenn Beckman said investigators are “leaning” toward concluding the shooting was accidental.

Beckman said the child was playing in a basement with his cousins when a gun discharged inside the room. There were no adults present, he said.

Police recovered the weapon, and there are currently no suspects wanted in connection to the shooting, Beckman said.

He said detectives are still working on gathering details of the incident.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating Amir’s death, according to spokesman Jassen Strokosch. DCFS has not had prior contact with the family.

Thornton police said they are being aided by Illinois State Police in their investigation.