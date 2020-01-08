Boy, 5, bitten on the head by coyote in Chicago: fire officials

article

A 5-year-old boy was bitten on the head by a coyote Wednesday afternoon near the lakefront in Lincoln Park on the North Side, Chicago fire officials tell FOX 32.

The attack happened about 4 p.m. near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive, according to Chicago police. The boy victim was bitten multiple times.

He was taken to Lurie’s Children Hospital in stable condition.

Animal Care and Control is still looking for the coyote. It escaped northbound after the attack, police said.

On Tuesday, a coyote was rescued after falling into Lake Michigan at Monroe Harbor.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.