Boy, 5, drowns in Chicago area pool, officials say

A 5-year-old boy drowned in a north suburban Buffalo Grove pool on Friday.

What we know:

First responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Copperwood Drive for a report of an unresponsive child at a pool at a home, according to the Buffalo Grove Fire Department.

They found the 5-year-old out of the water and bystanders performing CPR on him. Paramedics immediately began lifesaving measures.

The child, a Plainfield resident, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights in serious condition. He later died.

He was identified as Tyson Nyamganid by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department is investigating the death.

The drowning came the same day as a 5-year-old girl was pulled from a pool in unincorporated Lemont Township. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.