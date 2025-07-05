Girl, 5, fell into Cook County pool, in critical condition, police say
LEMONT TWP. - A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling into a pool in unincorporated Lemont Township on Friday night.
What we know:
Around 7:30 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff’s Office police responded to a home in the 13000 block of Silver Fox Drive, where they learned the girl had fallen into a pool.
Paramedics began life-saving measures on the girl.
She was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and was later taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly what led to the girl falling into the pool or how she was rescued.