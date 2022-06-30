Boy, 6, pushed out of third-floor window by family member in Lawndale

A 6-year-old boy was injured after being pushed out of a third-floor window by a family member Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

A family member allegedly pushed the boy out of the window around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue, police said.

The boy suffered a broke ankle and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.