Boy, 7, released from hospital after being shot at West Pullman home

Just one week ago, 7-year-old Zayden Garrett was fighting for his life at Comer Children’s Hospital. On Wednesday, he was spotted outside, dressed head-to-toe in a Spider-Man costume.

Zayden underwent two surgeries after being shot in the back and he still has bullet fragments lodged near his lung.

He also suffered a bullet graze to the face. Despite his injuries, the second-grader said he wasn’t scared and believed he would leave the hospital soon.

Zayden was shot last Monday inside his family's West Pullman home. Bullets tore through the house from front to back after two gunmen opened fire.

Family members said Zayden had just opened the front door when the shooting began. His uncle, who was also shot, has since recovered.

"I don't know where it came from (the bullets). To me, everyone is a suspect." said Zayden's grandmother, Rosie Liggins.

The family spoke with detectives again on Wednesday, as the police investigation continues. Zayden expressed gratitude to supporters, saying, "Thank you, everyone, for praying for me."

The family remains fearful of returning home as the gunmen are still at large. A GoFundMe page has been created to assist with housing and therapy costs.

