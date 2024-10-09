Family seeks justice after gunmen open fire on West Pullman home, injuring 7-year-old

The Brief Gunmen fired into a Chicago home, injuring 7-year-old Zayden Garrett, who is now recovering from surgery. Over 50 loved ones gathered at the hospital Wednesday, seeking justice for Zayden. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



The family of a seven-year-old boy who was seriously wounded in a shooting this week is pleading for justice.

Multiple gunmen opened fire on the family’s home, with bullets striking both the front and back of the house, according to family members.

"I see this all the time, everywhere. Never in a thousand years did I think I would be standing here," said the victim's grandmother.

More than 50 loved ones gathered outside the University of Chicago Medical Center on Wednesday, demanding justice for 7-year-old Zayden Garrett, a boy who "simply loves Spider-Man."

A barrage of gunfire riddled the home, with bullet holes marking the living room, bedroom walls, and windows. Family members say gunmen in three vehicles began shooting just as Zayden entered the house.

The incident occurred Monday at the family’s home near 116th Street and South Yale Avenue. Zayden was shot once in the back.

He is undergoing two surgeries and is responding well to commands, according to relatives.

The shooting has left Zayden’s twin brother shaken, as the two typically do everything together.

Community activists are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

