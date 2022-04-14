Boy, 7, struck by SUV in Humboldt Park and critically wounded

A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt in a crash Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.

The child was struck by an SUV near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical but "stable" condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the incident.