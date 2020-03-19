Boy, 8, dies after fatal 2011 shooting of pregnant mother in Marquette Park

An 8-year-old boy died last week after being born three months prematurely in 2011 because his pregnant mother was gunned down in Chicago Lawn.

Kahmani Mims Jefferson, who lived in Grand Crossing, died March 8 of complications of prematurity and multiple maternal gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

His mother, 17-year-old Charinez Jefferson, was gunned down in August 2011 as she walked home with a group from a convenience store in Chicago Lawn. Witnesses told her mother she begged for her life before being shot in the heart, foot and head.

Kahmani Mims Jefferson was delivered at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, but Charinez Jefferson died immediately after.

Timothy Jones, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the shooting.