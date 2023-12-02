Boy, 9, critically hurt after falling from third-story window in Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a third-story window Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
The boy fell out of the window around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, according to police.
He suffered trauma to the body and was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.