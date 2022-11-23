Boy, 9, falls through ice while playing football with friend in Aurora; friend's mom jumps in to help

A 9-year-old boy is recovering after falling through ice while playing football with a friend in Aurora.

At about 6:24 p.m., a 9-year-old boy fell through the ice while a friend and him were playing football, authorities said.

The football went over the ice, and when the 9-year-old went to retrieve the football, he fell in.

The friend of the boy ran and got his mom.

The friend's mom jumped in the water to keep the boy afloat as firefighters came to save the boy and woman, police said.

The 9-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

He is being treated for hypothermia.

The woman denied hospitalization, and is expected to make a full recovery.