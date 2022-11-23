2 boys pulled from Palatine pond: police

Two boys were pulled from a pond in Palatine Wednesday.

At about 3:31 p.m., Palatine police and fire officials responded to the 800 block of West Panorama Drive for a report of a group of juveniles who fell into a pond.

When authorities arrived, they pulled two male juveniles from the water.

They were transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

The conditions of the juveniles are unknown.

Palatine police are investigating this incident.