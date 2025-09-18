Boy, 9, fatally struck by car on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 9-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed Tuesday morning on Chicago’s West Side. Police said the driver was arrested and charges are pending. The boy’s name has not yet been released as the investigation continues.



A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Around 7:41 a.m., a car was driving westbound in the 4800 block of West Walton Street when it stuck the boy who was in the street, according to police.

The boy was taken to Stronger Hospital where he later died. The driver responsible for the crash was arrested and police said charges are pending.

No other injuries were reported.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

The identity of the boy has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police have not said where the boy was in the street when he was struck.