Boy among 3 people shot during large party in Elgin

Three people including a boy were wounded during a shooting at a party early Sunday in northwest suburban Elgin.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1:22 a.m. in the 1300 block of Inverness Drive, according to Elgin police.

A preliminary investigation determined that an altercation occurred during a large party at the location and shots were fired.

Two men and a boy were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police lights file/generic

Anyone with information is asked to contact 847-289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text along with your tip.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Elgin police are still investigating.