Boy and girl, both 15, shot on home's porch in South Shore: police

A 15-year-old boy and girl were both shot Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:30 p.m., police say the two teens were on the front porch of a South Shore home in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when a person in the street pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

The girl was shot in the left hand and transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.