Boy, 15, charged with fatally shooting man during argument in West Garfield Park

A teenage boy was charged in the murder of a man Monday in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was arrested moments after fatally shooting a 43-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

The two were in an argument around 11:40 a.m. when the boy pulled out a gun and shot him in the armpit and leg, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The boy, who has not been identified because of his age, was charged with first-degree murder.