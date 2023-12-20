15-year-old boy arrested in Crest Hill months after allegedly carjacking man at gunpoint in Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was arrested this week after allegedly carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park in October.

The juvenile is facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

According to police, the offender took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man in the 3600 block of South California on Oct. 4.

On Tuesday, members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen in Crest Hill and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.