Boy critically injured in dirt bike crash in Palatine

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after crashing his dirt bike Saturday in northwest suburban Palatine.

The boy was riding his dirt bike about 1:50 p.m. when he left the road in the 300 block of North Lytle Drive and crashed into a tree, Palatine police said.

He was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with critical injuries, police said, and later airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Palatine police are investigating the crash.