Boy found shot in Prospect Heights

A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Officers rendered aid at the scene and transported the boy to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related.