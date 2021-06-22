Expand / Collapse search

Boy found with gun outside apartment where 4-year-old and 17-year-old were shot

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Chicago police are still investigating how a 4-year-old boy and 17-year-old were shot on Monday, and a 15-year-old might hold the answer.

The two victims were shot in an apartment on South Ellis on Woodlawn. As officers arrived, they noticed a 15-year-old boy crossing the street holding his side. He admitted that he had been upstairs, police said, and told officers they better go check on the people inside. 

Officers patted the 15-year-old down and said they found a gun. It's not clear if this was the gun that shot the child and teenager. 

The 15-year-old is expected in juvenile court on Tuesday.

The child and teenager were both hospitalized in good condition.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.