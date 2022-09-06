Boy killed, another wounded in Joliet shooting

A boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

The 16-year-old and 13-year-old were walking around 11:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of McDonough Street when gunfire broke out, striking both of them, according to Joliet police.

Police officers responding to the scene rendered medical aid until ambulances arrived.

Paramedics transported both boys to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead, police said. The WIll County Coroner's Office has not yet released the boy's identity.

The 13-year-old boy was grazed by the gunfire. His condition was not released by authorities.

Detectives and officers conducted an "extensive canvas" of the area while investigating, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3020.