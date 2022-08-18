Boy, 15, shot and killed in Little Village

A teenage boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood, marking the sixth minor to be wounded in Chicago gun violence during a nine-hour period.

The 15-year-old was in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue around 9 p.m. when he was struck in the abdomen by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified the boy as Benjamin Ortega.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

Five other juveniles were shot Wednesday, including four teens who were on a front porch of an Englewood home when a gunman opened fire.

A 6-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded around 2:19 p.m. inside an apartment in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.