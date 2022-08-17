Expand / Collapse search
Boy, 6, critically wounded after being shot in West Woodlawn apartment

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a West Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue.

At about 2:19 p.m., the boy was inside the apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and is currently in critical condition.

At this time, the offender is unknown.

Area One detectives are investigating.

SkyFOX is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.