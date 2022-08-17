4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman
CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side.
Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them.
A 16-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.
A 15-year-old was shot in the right leg, another 15-year-old was struck in the right arm, and a third 15-year-old was grazed in the stomach. All three were taken to area hospitals in good condition, police said.
No offenders were reported in custody.
The FBI defines mass shooting as a shooting incident involving three victims.
The investigation is ongoing.