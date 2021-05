A boy out bicycling suffered critical injuries on Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a car in the South Deering neighborhood.

Chicago police said the boy was on East 130th Street around 2:30 p.m. when he was hit.

The boy, 11, suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police said no citations have been issued to the driver.

